How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.
- Michigan is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 186th.
- The Wolverines put up an average of 81.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 78.6 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Michigan has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Michigan put up 76.6 points per game last season, 7.9 more than it averaged away (68.7).
- At home, the Wolverines conceded 68 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.
- At home, Michigan sunk 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 86-83
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|L 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/19/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
