Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 82-79 win for Iowa, so expect a competitive matchup.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Michigan vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, Michigan 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-2.4)

Iowa (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.8

Iowa's record against the spread this season is 2-6-0, and Michigan's is 3-5-0. The Hawkeyes have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolverines have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.6 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Michigan accumulates rank 225th in the country, 3.3 more than the 28.9 its opponents grab.

Michigan knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 37% from deep, and its opponents shoot 39.2%.

Michigan and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 12.7 per game (243rd in college basketball) and force 12 (199th in college basketball).

