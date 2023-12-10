Seeking an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Toledo

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 24-3

5-2 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 65-35 vs Loyola (MD)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oakland

@ Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

2. Ball State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-5

7-2 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: W 67-59 vs Western Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 69-48 vs Wright State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Kent State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 17-9

4-4 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: L 89-82 vs Duquesne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Lake Erie

Lake Erie Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Buffalo

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-3 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: L 65-57 vs Drexel

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Le Moyne

Le Moyne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Akron

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: L 71-62 vs Cleveland State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: W 75-66 vs Detroit Mercy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. Western Michigan

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-15

4-4 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: L 62-59 vs Detroit Mercy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9. Ohio

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

2-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: L 82-62 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 5-23

1-6 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: L 73-60 vs Dayton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

1-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: L 72-51 vs Southern Indiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12. Central Michigan

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-27

1-6 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: L 79-76 vs Oakland

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game