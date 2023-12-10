Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) will meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Barnhizer: 16.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Buie: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Langborg: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Berry: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|306th
|67
|Points Scored
|63.5
|343rd
|40th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|334th
|346th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|27.2
|349th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|319th
|281st
|6
|3pt Made
|5.5
|311th
|210th
|12.8
|Assists
|11.7
|268th
|16th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|13.2
|258th
