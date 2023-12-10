The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans' 64.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Detroit Mercy is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.1 points.
  • Northern Illinois is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Huskies average are only 3.8 more points than the Titans give up (62.8).
  • When Northern Illinois scores more than 62.8 points, it is 3-1.
  • Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans allow defensively.
  • The Titans shoot 43% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies allow.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Youngstown State W 59-50 Beeghly Center
12/3/2023 Oakland W 66-55 Calihan Hall
12/6/2023 @ Western Michigan W 62-59 University Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 @ Bellarmine - Knights Hall
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Calihan Hall

