The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Titans' 64.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.1 points.

Northern Illinois is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The 66.6 points per game the Huskies average are only 3.8 more points than the Titans give up (62.8).

When Northern Illinois scores more than 62.8 points, it is 3-1.

Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans allow defensively.

The Titans shoot 43% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies allow.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61 FG%

Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Detroit Mercy Schedule