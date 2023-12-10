The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will look to turn around a nine-game losing streak when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Northwestern has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' seven games have hit the over.

