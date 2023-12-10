How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will attempt to end a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 287th.
- The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy averaged 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).
- At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
- Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy knocked down more treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|L 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|L 68-65
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.