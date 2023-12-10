The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will attempt to end a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-3.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy averaged 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).

At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy knocked down more treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule