The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Youngstown State (-5.5)
|144.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|Youngstown State (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+188
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Youngstown State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of three out of the Penguins' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
