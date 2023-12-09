The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-5.5) 144.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Youngstown State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Penguins' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.