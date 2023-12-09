Saturday's contest at University Arena has the Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) at 1:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Youngstown State by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Western Michigan 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-4.3)

Youngstown State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Western Michigan is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Youngstown State's 5-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Broncos' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Penguins' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos are being outscored by 7.5 points per game with a -60 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.6 points per game (342nd in college basketball) and allow 72.1 per outing (206th in college basketball).

The 31 rebounds per game Western Michigan averages rank 271st in the nation, and are 1.4 fewer than the 32.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Western Michigan connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (8.8).

The Broncos score 85 points per 100 possessions (329th in college basketball), while allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions (284th in college basketball).

Western Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.9 (314th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (214th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.