Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry Ford High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at University Prep Art & Design
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Technical High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robichaud High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
