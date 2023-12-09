The Detroit Red Wings, including Robby Fabbri, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Fabbri's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Robby Fabbri vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Fabbri has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 9:47 on the ice per game.

In seven of 13 games this year, Fabbri has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fabbri has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Fabbri has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fabbri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Fabbri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 4 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.