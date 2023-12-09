Saturday's contest features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) clashing at Athletics Center O'rena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-61 win for heavily favored Oakland according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last time out, the Golden Grizzlies lost 66-55 to Detroit Mercy on Sunday.

Oakland vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 80, Central Michigan 61

Oakland Schedule Analysis

Against the Akron Zips on November 6, the Golden Grizzlies registered their best win of the season, a 91-87 road victory.

The Golden Grizzlies have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

The Golden Grizzlies have two losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 265) on November 6

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.7 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Markyia McCormick: 14.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

14.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Kianni Westbrook: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51 FG% Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.8 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (51st in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per contest (287th in college basketball).

