Moritz Seider will be among those in action Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a wager on Seider? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:34 per game on the ice, is +6.

Seider has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Seider has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Seider has an assist in nine of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Seider has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 25 Games 6 17 Points 2 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

