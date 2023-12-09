Saturday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (7-1) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) going head to head at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 76-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Spartans came out on top in their last game 89-44 against Miami (OH) on Sunday.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 76, Nebraska 69

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Spartans took down the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 78 in our computer rankings) by a score of 102-64.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Michigan State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 78) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 109) on November 23

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 166) on November 16

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 194) on November 12

87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 236) on November 8

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.7 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.7 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Moira Joiner: 14.9 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

14.9 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Abbey Kimball: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 35.1 points per game with a +281 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.9 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (89th in college basketball).

