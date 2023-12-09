In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Lucas Raymond to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in nine of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted seven shots in two games against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.

Raymond has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Raymond's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:35 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:27 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

