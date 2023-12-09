Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 9?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joe Veleno a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Senators this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.
- Veleno has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
