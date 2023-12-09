Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Larkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Larkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Larkin has averaged 20:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Larkin has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Larkin has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Larkin has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Larkin hits the over on his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 23 Games 6 25 Points 3 11 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.