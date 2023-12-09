In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Dylan Larkin to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in 10 of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Senators this season in two games (six shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.

Larkin averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.4%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:33 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

