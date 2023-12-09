The Detroit Red Wings, Daniel Sprong among them, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Sprong's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Daniel Sprong vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:13 per game on the ice, is +7.

Sprong has a goal in six games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 25 games this year, Sprong has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 10 of 25 games this year, Sprong has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sprong's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sprong Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 25 Games 4 17 Points 4 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

