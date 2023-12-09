The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas average 7.4 fewer points per game (63) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (70.4).

Oakland's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63 points.

The 77.9 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up are only 2.6 more points than the Chippewas give up (75.3).

Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Central Michigan is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Chippewas concede to opponents (40.7%).

The Chippewas shoot 37.8% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede.

Central Michigan Leaders

Taylor Anderson: 5.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.2 STL, 24.3 FG%

5.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.2 STL, 24.3 FG% Rochelle Norris: 7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG% Madisen Wardell: 12.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Nadege Jean: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%

8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG% Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Central Michigan Schedule