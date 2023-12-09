Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Andrew Copp to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- Copp has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Copp's shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:17
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
