Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Detroit Cristo Rey High School at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Athens High School - Troy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Troy, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

River Rouge High School at Flat Rock High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Flat Rock, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettering High School at South Lyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fordson High School at Crestwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Churchill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

U Of D Jesuit High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Imlay City High School at Divine Child High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arbor Preparatory High School at Plymouth Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Riverview Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Riverview, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Algonac High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Algonac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at Dearborn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Renaissance High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Summit Academy North High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Romulus, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamtramck High School at Canton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cabrini High School at Garden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Garden City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Inter-City Baptist High School at New Boston Huron High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: New Boston, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield Christian High School at University Liggett School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside Academy-West at Universal Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • Conference: Freelance
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Westfield Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
  • Location: Redford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.