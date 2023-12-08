Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Tuscola County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
All Saints Central High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kingston, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: North Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Peck, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.