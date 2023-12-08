Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Saint Joseph County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Three Rivers, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.