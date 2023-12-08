If you live in Saint Clair County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Annapolis High School at Algonac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Algonac, MI

Algonac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marine City High School at Clintondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Capac, MI

Capac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Yale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Yale, MI

Yale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Bad Axe High School