Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 8
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) look to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oakland Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oakland (-5.5)
|140.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Oakland (-4.5)
|140.5
|-205
|+168
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Oakland is 8-2-0 ATS this season.
- In the Golden Grizzlies' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Eastern Michigan has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Eagles' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
