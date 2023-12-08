How to Watch Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Oakland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 249th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 321st.
- The Golden Grizzlies record 72.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73 the Eagles give up.
- When Oakland scores more than 73 points, it is 4-2.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Golden Grizzlies ceded 0.1 fewer points per game (76.1) than on the road (76.2).
- Oakland sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|Toledo
|L 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
