Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Newaygo County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grant High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri County High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
