Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We have the information below.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carson City-Crystal High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Charles High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri County High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
