Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Midland County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City West High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
