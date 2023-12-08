Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Marquette County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Republic-Michigamme High School at Big Bay de Noc High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cooks, MI

Cooks, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marquette Senior High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Ishpeming High School