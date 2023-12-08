Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Macomb County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De La Salle Collegiate at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at Westfield Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
