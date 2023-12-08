Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lenawee County, Michigan today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Summerfield High School at Britton Deerfield

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Britton, MI

Britton, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Morenci Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Morenci, MI

Morenci, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Madison High School - Adrian

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Milan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Milan, MI

Milan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Lenawee Christian School