Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lenawee County, Michigan today? We have what you need here.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summerfield High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Britton, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Morenci Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Morenci, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
