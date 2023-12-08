If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Kalkaska County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Onaway High School at Forest Area High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fife Lake, MI

Fife Lake, MI Conference: Ski Valley

Ski Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Elk Rapids High School at Kalkaska High School