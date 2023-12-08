If you live in Jackson County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Reading High School at Springport High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Springport, MI

Springport, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Hanover-Horton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hanover, MI

Hanover, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Morenci Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Morenci, MI

Morenci, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Vermontville, MI

Vermontville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson High School at Grass Lake High School