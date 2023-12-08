Ingham County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Potterville High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Howell High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Leslie, MI

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Haslett High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mason, MI

Mason, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing Christian High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamston High School at St Johns High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: St. Johns, MI

St. Johns, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at East Lansing High School