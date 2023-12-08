Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Huron County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ubly High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
