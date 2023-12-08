Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Genesee County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flushing High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fenton, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ovid-Elsie High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
U Of D Jesuit High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bendle High School at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Genesee Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at International Academy of Flint
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
