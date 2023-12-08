Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Eaton County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Potterville High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland High School at Olivet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Olivet, MI

Olivet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Vermontville, MI

Vermontville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lake Odessa, MI

Lake Odessa, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaton Rapids High School at Ionia High School