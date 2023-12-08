Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Eaton County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potterville High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dansville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Olivet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton Rapids High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ionia, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
