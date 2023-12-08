The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) aim to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 46% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Michigan is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 290th.

The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Eastern Michigan is 2-0.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan averaged 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).

At home, the Eagles allowed 75.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 84.4.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan drained more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

