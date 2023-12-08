Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Charlevoix County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyne City High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Springs High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jordan High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
