Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Berrien County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Berrien Springs High School at Brandywine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: BCS League

BCS League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeshore High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 8

7:10 PM ET on December 8 Location: St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Watervliet High School at Fennville High School