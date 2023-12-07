Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 7
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trenton High School at Woodhaven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Brownstown Township, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Park High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plymouth Christian Academy at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarenceville High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
