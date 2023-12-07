Our computer model projects a victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, December 7 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Steelers are averaging 294.9 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 21st on the other side of the ball with 348.3 yards allowed per game. The Patriots have been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 290.4 total yards per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 310.5 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-6) Over (30) Steelers 25, Patriots 10

Steelers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Steelers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Pittsburgh has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Steelers have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, just two Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 30 points, 9.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Steelers contests.

Patriots Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

New England and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of 12 times this season.

This season, Patriots games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.3, which is 11.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.0 19.1 16.1 20.1 15.8 17.6 New England 12.3 21.2 12.7 20.6 11.8 22.0

