Should you wager on Shayne Gostisbehere to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.

Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

