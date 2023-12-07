Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Fabbri are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robby Fabbri vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Fabbri has averaged 9:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In seven of 12 games this season, Fabbri has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fabbri has a point in seven games this year (out of 12), including multiple points four times.

Fabbri has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 12 games played.

Fabbri's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 1 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.