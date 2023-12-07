How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having won three in a row, the Detroit Red Wings welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch along on NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ as the Red Wings attempt to knock off the Sharks.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have allowed 71 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Red Wings score the second-most goals in the league (91 total, 3.8 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|22
|10
|14
|24
|13
|13
|51.7%
|Alex DeBrincat
|24
|13
|11
|24
|13
|15
|50%
|Lucas Raymond
|24
|8
|12
|20
|11
|10
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|23
|5
|14
|19
|10
|5
|-
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 104 goals allowed (four per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have 52 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|25
|7
|14
|21
|8
|18
|57.8%
|Mikael Granlund
|19
|2
|11
|13
|9
|15
|48.5%
|William Eklund
|26
|6
|6
|12
|7
|11
|28.6%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|26
|7
|3
|10
|8
|11
|50%
|Anthony Duclair
|23
|6
|4
|10
|7
|9
|46.7%
