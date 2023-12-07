Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ontonagon County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Ontonagon County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Ontonagon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ontonagon Area High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Wakefield, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
