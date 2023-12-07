Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montmorency County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Montmorency County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oscoda High School at Hillman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Hillman, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
