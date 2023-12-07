Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Parkway Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: Sterling Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Romeo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: Washington, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Shore High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: Warren, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Utica High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: Utica, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School - Warren at Center Line High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: Center Line, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

